Watch Alice Cooper Play "School's Out" with Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley have been busy the last couple of weeks, embarking on a joint tour of Australia and New Zealand.

During the last Australian show of the tour—Wednesday night at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane—Cooper had the former Kiss guitarist join him onstage for a rollicking rendition of his classic hit, "School's Out."

Frehley—who last month joined his former bandmate, Gene Simmons, onstage for the first time in 16 years at a benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey—clearly has a good time with the song, unleashing not one, but two, piercing solos.

You can watch a full video of the performance below.

Cooper—for his part—just announced A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, a month-long trek through North America in support of his new album, Paranormal.

For Cooper's dates and more, drop by alicecooper.com.