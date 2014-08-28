ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Videos: Guitarists and Rockers Get Moist for Charity

What if there were one place where you could tune in to see ALS Ice Bucket Challenge videos by your favorite rockers, guitarists and manufacturers of your favorite gear?

Dream no more!

Because there are new Ice Bucket Challenge videos being posted every day, we've decided to make one file out of them, updating it daily — or at least whenever something applicable or interesting comes along.

Right off the bat, below, you'll find videos by Homer Simpson (who was, of course, a member of the Be Sharps), Robert Plant, Steel Panther, Orianthi, Jason Becker, Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss and the Alice Cooper Band, Tommy Emmanuel, John Mayer, Foo Fighters, Ronnie Wood, Corey Taylor, Eddie Vedder, Brian May, Dave Davies (full Kinks reunion in 2015, please!), Geddy Lee of Rush, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, dudes from Carvin Guitars, Paul Reed Smith, Seymour Duncan and, well, the list goes on. Hopefully!

For more about the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge (and to donate whatever you can afford), visit alsa.org.

Let the videos begin! If you know of Ice Bucket Challenge videos by other artists, let us know about them in the comments below or on Facebook! That's what this is story is for.