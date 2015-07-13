Andy Summers Releases New Album, 'Metal Dog,' and DVD, 'Can’t Stand Losing You'

Guitarist, songwriter, photographer and filmmaker Andy Summers—formerly of the Police—will release his latest solo music project, Metal Dog, July 14.

Metal Dog is Summers’ new instrumental collection—a unique soundscape of cinematic jazz fusion.

The collection will be available via digital retailers, including Amazon and the CSLY web page.

The 10-track release includes instrumentals composed, produced and performed entirely by Summers at his studio, Mother Divine, in Venice, California. Metal Dog features his iconic guitar sound layered with multiple instruments including bass, drums, keyboards, electronics and a Paloma (an Indian stringed instrument that depresses notes along the neck with accordion like buttons).

“My original inspiration for this was music for contemporary dance, which still holds,” Summers said. “But as I got further into the music, it became a thing unto itself til it presented as a collection for a release, but definitely it scores by experimental music.”

In other news, Summers will release his film, Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police, July 14 on DVD. The documentary is based on his memoir, One Train Later. The film, which was theatrically released earlier this year, was directed by Andy Grieve; it follows Summers’ journey from the London music scene to his chance encounter with drummer Stewart Copeland and bassist Sting.

The film is distributed in North America by Cinema Libre Studio and is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and On Demand (Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant, iTunes).

For more about Summers, visit andysummers.com.

Metal Dog Track List: