Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes recently got together with Ortega Guitars to shoot four exclusive performance videos.

The first one, which you can watch below, shows Reyes playing an original classical-style piece called "Suspiro" on Ortega's JRSM-RWC Signature Series Javier Reyes eight-string nylon guitar.

"This song is named 'Suspiro,' which translates to the word sigh," Reyes says. "The mood of the song leaves [you] wanting to take deep breaths either out of suspense [or] relief."