Animals As Leaders Premiere "Cognitive Contortions" Music Video

(Image credit: Rene Gomez)

Animals As Leaders have shared the music video for “Cognitive Contortions,” a track from their latest album, The Madness of Many, which was released in November via Sumerian Records. You can check out the video, which was directed by Randy Edwards, below.

"This album feels like total synergy between the three of us," guitarist Tosin Abasi told us in October. "None of this music would have turned out the same way without the equal inclusion of all of our musical ideas and that feel special. We're beyond thrilled with the result."

Adds drummer Matt Garstka: "The Madness of Many is an explorative and ambitious journey of harmony, rhythm, musical expression and emotion. It has been the most collaborative effort for the band and an evolution in each of the members' musical path. Although conceptually dense, it is the most natural-sounding Animals As Leaders album yet."

The album—the band's fourth—was produced by Animals As Leaders, with guitarist Javier Reyes handling the final mix.