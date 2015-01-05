Archaon of Norwegian Black Metallers 1349 Talks First Guitar, Gig and More

The latest album by Norwegian black metallers 1349, Massive Cauldron of Chaos, is out now on Season of Mist. Photo by Aline Miladinovic.

What inspired you to first pick up a guitar?

When I was eight, I watched the TV show Power Hour on the U.K.’s Super Channel. I remember Jennifer Batten’s playing took hard rock and heavy metal to a different level. During that time, one of my best friends got his first guitar, a Cort. It was magic, and suddenly something so unattainable became reality.

What was your first guitar?

My first electric was a white Maya Les Paul–style guitar that my mother got me. It wasn’t the best in the world, but I still regret getting rid of it.

What was the first song you ever learned?

That’s so long ago! I guess it must have been Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy” or “One.” I was really into the old thrash metal bands before I turned 10, and my friends and I did covers of those at rehearsal.

Do you remember your first gig?

Yes! That was such a milestone. It was at secondary school at this youth party held in the gymnastic hall. I was making backstage passes and planning the event big time! [laughs] We only performed cover songs, and although there were only 100 people present, it felt like a stadium show.

What’s your favorite piece of gear?

My two Dean Custom Shop guitars. They’re the jewels of my guitar collection. My Dean “Demonoir” guitar is a magnificent piece of craftsmanship. That through my Marshall JVM 410 amp produces a killer guitar tone.

Massive Cauldron of Chaos is your first album in four years. What can your fans expect from it?

It’s heavy in nature but also the most varied record we’ve done. We went all in: frenetic guitar work, fast picking, tweaks, turns and even guitar solos this time! The lead in “Exorcism” is one of my favorites. The entire album holds a higher level of

quality than ever before.

Do you have any advice for young players?

Don’t ever let anyone stop you from trying to achieve your goals. Start slowly and play thoroughly. If you play a theme 100 times, no matter how boring it might seem, rest assured that, if you record them, on the 101st time you’ll hear the improvement.