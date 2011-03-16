Art of Shredding: Gus G.

The Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist discusses shred guitar.

For flat-out, unapologetic soloing, who blows your mind?

Gary Moore and Michael Schenker.

What album/song inspired you to play fast?

"Trilogy Suite Op. 5" from Yngwie Malmsteen's Trilogy.

What helped you progress dramatically as a guitarist?

My metronome and practice discipline!

What key performanc in your discography is a successful example of what you try to achieve?

I feel my guitar work on Ozzy Osbourne's Scream and on Firewind's upcoming Days of Defiance are great examples of the evolution of my sound and style. I'm pleased with my solos on songs like "Let Me Hear You Scream" and "Time" from the Ozzy album and "Heading for the Dawn" and "The Ark of Lies" from the Firewind album.

Is shredding a good thing?

It's a great thing, if done tastefully. I'm all about technical proficiency but within a musical context. I hate shredding just for the sake of showing off. It's pointless.

What are you currently working on, and what is your goal as a player?

I'm always working on my playing and technique, and I've got plenty of time on the road to perfect that. I'm enjoying playing and performing every night, and I try to get better and better at every show. My goal as a player has been to have my own sound, and I feel I've achieved that.