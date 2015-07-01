August Burns Red Premiere "Identity" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today we bring you an exclusive playthrough video of “Identity,” featuring August Burns Red guitarist JB Brubaker.

The clip, which you can check out below, was filmed—using a Go Pro camera—during the 2015 Vans Warped Tour.

“Identity” can be found on the band's new album, Found in Far Away Places, which is available now on iTunes.

August Burns Red—Jake Luhrs (vocals), JB Brubaker (guitar), Brent Rambler (guitar), Matt Greiner (drums) and Dustin Davidson (bass)—are on the main stage of the Vans Warped Tour all summer long.

For more about August Burns Red, visit augustburnsred.com.