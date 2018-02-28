Avatar Premiere "The King Wants You" Guitar Playthrough

Back in January, Swedish metallers Avatar dropped their eighth album, the epic, ambitious Avatar Country. While touring behind the new album, the band's guitarists—Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström—took the time to stop by our New York offices to film their latest playthrough video, for the Avatar Country song, "The King Wants You." Check it out above.

“We’re like sponges,” Öhrström told Guitar World in our March 2018 issue. “We soak in everything from movie music to the most brutal metal you can think of. And then we mix it all together.”

“It was the shortest writing session we’ve ever had, but we worked hard every day,” Öhrström said of Avatar Country. “We would have stuck to the EP idea [releasing Avatar Country as an EP], but when we listened back to the songs we liked everything. Then we decided to just go for it and make a full concept album to blow everyone away.”

For more on Avatar, be sure to stop by avatarmetal.com.