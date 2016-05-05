Axl Rose and AC/DC Appear Together in New Video

AC/DC and their new (if temporary) frontman, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, have made their first officlal appearance together.

In the brand-new clip below, Rose, along with AC/DC's Angus Young and Cliff Williams, announce AC/DC's May 7 performance in Lisbon, Portugal, which kicks off their European Rock or Bust trek.

Even though the news of Rose sitting in with AC/DC has been official for several weeks, seeing Angus and Axl in a video together drives home the fact that this is real—this is happening! If you happen to be in Europe this week and want to track down these guys, head here for more information.