“When Clarence White entered the band, it elevated their guitar work. White and Roger McGuinn were electrifying”: Christian Parker on the Byrds’ legacy as folk-rock trailblazers, gear innovators and righteous players in their own right

Features
By
published

Parker’s two consecutive albums of Byrds covers showcase the brilliance of one of the '60s most underappreciated guitar powerhouses

Christian Parker is photographed during golden hour, playing a Gibson acoustic against a tree.
(Image credit: Morgan Elliott)

The Byrds were a massively influential group whose legacy has faded somewhat over the years, at least in part due to a steady turnover of members and their exploration of a variety of styles.

But from their debut in 1965 until they broke up for good in 1973, the Byrds helped create and popularize folk-rock, starting with their reworking of Bob Dylan’s Mr. Tambourine Man, the success of which helped push Dylan to go electric.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Alan Paul
Alan Paul

Alan Paul is the author of three books, Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan, One Way Way Out: The Inside Story of the Allman Brothers Band – which were both New  York Times bestsellers – and Big in China: My Unlikely Adventures Raising a Family, Playing the Blues and Becoming a Star in Beijing, a memoir about raising a family in Beijing and forming a Chinese blues band that toured the nation. He’s been associated with Guitar World for 30 years, serving as Managing Editor from 1991-96. He plays in two bands: Big in China and Friends of the Brothers, with Guitar World’s Andy Aledort.