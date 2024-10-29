“I remember my dad saying, ‘There’s no ambience, Brian. I don’t feel like I’m in the room with you playing next to me’”: Why Brian May and Queen were unhappy with their debut album – and how the newly revamped version fixes the “very dry” guitar parts

Queen just released a remixed version of their iconic 1973 debut, and Brian May reveals that “every instrument has been re-examined from the bottom up”

Brian May of Queen performs on stage on the &#039;Queen II&#039; tour, Rainbow Theatre, London, 31 March 1974
(Image credit: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images)

Queen I, the legendary band's 1973 debut, presented a band full of ambition and genre-hopping ideas, offering a sneak peek into what would become a legendary career.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Queen has now unveiled a reworked version of the album that started it all, in the form of an opulent six-CD, one-LP deluxe box set – including alternative takes, live recordings, demos, and revamped guitar parts.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle Borg