“I played a 5-string with Lauryn Hill, but it didn’t feel like a real bass”: Raised on R&B, schooled by fusion, and empowered by punk rock, Bad Brains bassist Darryl Jenifer remains a 4-string purist

The bass powerhouse behind Washington DC’s Bad Brains pioneered a style that changed the history of punk

Bassist Darryl Jenifer of Bad Brains performs onstage at the Virgin Festival By Virgin Mobile 2007 at Pimlico Race Course on August 5, 2007 in Baltimore, Maryland.
As a member of Bad Brains and one of the co-creators of a daringly original brew of reggae, punk, soul, and fusion, bassist Darryl Jenifer has inspired musicians on every point around the color wheel.

As a devoted member of the Stanley Clarke fan club, Jenifer’s own musical journey began in the early '70s following an invitation to join jazz-fusion group Mind Power with Earl Hudson, Hudson's brother HR, and Gary ‘Dr. Know’ Miller.

