“Live, I like to mostly play on the E and the A strings. I could pretty easily get away with playing a two-stringed bass”: How bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell found his sound with Linkin Park

Alternating between using a pick and his fingers on a StingRay and a P-Bass, Farrell tailored his bass tone to cut through the center of nu-metal

Dave Farrell of Linkin Park performs at Barclays Center on September 16, 2024 in New York City.
Bassist Dave ‘Phoenix Farrell is used to being the cornerstone. His band, Linkin Park, has dabbled in lots of flavors since 1996, journeying from nu-metal to alternative rock and stints of hip-hop to electronic rock, all with a large ensemble comprising two guitars, two vocalists, drums, and a DJ with an array of electronic samples, programmed sequences, and triggers.

Having recently announced a new lineup following Chester Bennington's passing in 2017, and a brand-new album, From Zero, Farrell has once again stepped up to the plate, flaunting a carefully crafted bass tone that cuts through the mix.

