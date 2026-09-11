“Any of you lucky enough to be seeing their sold out US rallies, let us know what you think of these beasts”: Manson teams up with President, revealing new models for the masked metallers

President have been a breakout success story in British metal over the last year or so. The anonymous masked metallers were announced for Download Festival 2025 without releasing a second of music, and have gone from strength to strength with an EP and an album released since.

Now, they’ve got the backing of Manson Guitar Works. The firm, acquired by Muse maverick Matt Bellamy in 2019, has added their two guitarists, Heist and Protest, to its artist roster.

Protest was the first to come aboard. He’s been wielding an extended-scale five-string MV-bass for a little while. Heist, meanwhile, has just taken delivery of a Baritone seven-string Verona Modern model, completing the set. A close inspection reveals Fishman humbuckers on the Verona, as well as an EverTune bridge. Both players also get custom logo inlays at the 12th fret.

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Notably, these seem to be custom-made guitars, given that neither is listed on the Manson website. By Guitar World’s count, Heist’s new weapon might just be the firm’s first-ever seven-string baritone. It follows Matt Bellamy going full Meshuggah with an eight-string Oryx model, which has been supercharging their back-to-their-best new album, The Wow! Signal.

What Bellamy’s new beast and these two President models signal is a real statement of intent from Manson to integrate itself into the extended-range modern metal scene.

It’s a burgeoning market, so it’s a smart move from Manson, and one that might yet yield some very interesting production runs.

“We’re incredibly proud to be involved with both Heist and Protest from President,” Manson says. “Their debut album Blood Of Your Empire has been on repeat here since its release on Friday. Any of you lucky enough to be seeing their sold-out US rallies, let us know what you think of these beasts!”

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Manson has been pushing the boat out in 2026, with Bellamy’s main guitar – a James Bond-like, gizmo-loaded electric guitar – getting three reissues in February.

Its “radical” Supermassive Black Fuzz has also gotten high praise from Guitar World.