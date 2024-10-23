“Ozzy told me about this young guitar player in LA who worked at a music school. I envisioned an older bloke with slippers, a cardigan and glasses”: Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley on taking a chance on Randy Rhoads – despite label pushback

News
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

Daisley remembers playing with Rhoads for the first time and knowing right away that the dynamic was special

L-R: Bob Daisley, Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, in studio recording &#039;Blizzard of Ozz&#039; album
L-R: Bob Daisley, Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, in studio recording 'Blizzard of Ozz' album (Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Bob Daisley's bass playing has left a significant mark on rock and metal history, with bands like Rainbow, Uriah Heep, Gary Moore, and Chicken Shack all benefiting from his low-end mastery. However, it’s perhaps his work with Ozzy Osbourne – after the Prince of Darkness was fired from Black Sabbath – that he’s best known for.

In an upcoming career-spanning interview with Guitar World, Daisley reflects on this pivotal phase in his life, which also included meeting and playing with a young guitarist who would later become the Randy Rhoads.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from