“I have a hair tie around the nut of my bass, and I pull it up to the 17th fret”: Just when we thought he’d settled into his routine as a bass superhero, Victor Wooten pulls out another surprise: a 25-cent hair tie?

Victor Wooten reveals the “secret” technique that makes his bass solos “pop with screaming harmonics”

Bass player Victor Wooten of Bela Fleck and the Flectones performs during the Newport Jazz Festival presented by Natixis at Fort Adams State Park on August 4, 2017 in Newport, Rhode Island.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Record company owner, songwriter, producer, book author, magician, acrobat, naturalist... oh, and a wonderful bassist, too. Victor Lemonte Wooten has certainly packed in the adventures in a life that began on 11 September, 1964 in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Wooten's debut solo album, A Show of Hands, was recorded with only a four-string bass guitar; a love letter to the instrument, it's considered to be a seminal release. But that was just the first set for one of the most profound and influential bass heroes.

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.