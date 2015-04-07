B.B. King Hospitalized for Diabetes-Related Dehydration

B.B. King has been hospitalized for diabetes-related dehydration, his daughter confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Although King, 89, has battled Type II diabetes for more than 20 years, his daughter, Claudette, told the Times that the blues legend "is much better."

In early October 2014, King was forced to cancel eight shows after falling ill following a show at Chicago's House of Blues.

"[King] was immediately evaluated by a doctor and diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion whereby causing the eight remaining shows of his current tour to be cancelled," a statement on his website read at the time.

Earlier in 2014, King issued an apology to fans after an erratic performance in St. Louis led to catcalls from the audience—not to mention early departures. His publicists called it "a bad night for one of America's living blues legends."

No further updates on his condition are available at this time, but we'll keep you updated when we find out more. King's 90th birthday is September 16.

In case you need a reminder of King's talents ...