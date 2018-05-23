Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album, 'Automata II'

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Between the Buried and Me have announced Automata II, the second half of their epic, two-part concept album, Automata.

In addition to the album—which is set for a July 13 release via Sumerian Records—the band announced that they would be headlining the Summer Slaughter tour, which will also feature Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, Erra, The Agony Scene and more. You can check out their full itinerary below.

"Holding our tongues for Automata II was challenging," vocalist Tommy Rogers said of the album in a press release. "We worked so hard on these songs and finally we get to release the other half of this material to the world!"

"I think this is some of the best material we’ve ever released," he continued. "It’s a result of everything we’ve been striving for up to this point. There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together."

For more on the creation of Automata, be sure to check out our interview with Between the Buried and Me guitarists Dustie Waring and Paul Waggoner from the May 2018 issue of Guitar World.

You can preorder Automata II right here.

Between the Buried and Me 2018 Tour Dates:

7/13 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz Raleigh

7/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

7/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/17 - Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

7/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Ssound Stage

7/19 - New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

7/20 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

7/21 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

7/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

7/24 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

7/26 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

7/30 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

8/02 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

8/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

8/05 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

8/09 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

8/10 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

8/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

8/12 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

8/14 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

8/17 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

8/18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage