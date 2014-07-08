Big Wreck Premiere "Come What May" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video from Big Wreck.

The song, "Come What May," is from the band's new album, Ghosts, which will be released July 15 on Rounder.

The album is the follow-up to last year’s Albatross, which they released after an 11-year hiatus.

Revolver’s Gary Graff heralded the album as “a welcome return,” and observed that Big Wreck “knows how to bring the heavy when they need to.” Guitar World called it an “electrifying album of gut-crunching rock and roll."

Recorded at Revolution Studios and Vespa Studios in Toronto over a six-month period, Ghosts was produced by Big Wreck’s singer-guitarist Ian Thornley, alongside producers Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush) and Eric Ratz (Monster Truck, Billy Talent).

“Now I find that I’m finally getting through a lot of concepts and tricks that I’ve always wanted to try on a record but had previously put on the back burner or even forgotten about,” Thornley says. “This time, nothing felt forced or rushed, everything just felt right, and it’s so great to finally be able to indulge and to have that be okay.”

The band will announce select U.S. dates shortly. For more about Big Wreck, visit bigwreckmusic.com.