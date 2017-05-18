Biters Premiere New Song, "No Stranger to Heartache"

(Image credit: Evan Bartleson)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "No Stranger to Heartache," a new track by Biters, a rocking Atlanta quartet with retro, riff-based leanings.

The track is from their new album, The Future Ain't What It Used to Be, which will be released this Friday, May 19, via Earache Records.

Biters have been described as "stomping rock n' roll, sprinkled with stardust," and the meaty "No Stranger to Heartache"—which you can check out below—confirms that description.

Biters make swaggering, stadium-ready anthems in the spirit of the glam, power pop and hard rock gods of the Seventies, from T. Rex to Cheap Trick to AC/DC.

"I put Biters together to bring some style and substance back to rock n' roll," says frontman Tuk Smith. "I wanted to do something super authentic, something timeless, something iconic. I wanted to do something classic. Corporate pop culture and fair-weather fads is just something I'm not interested in. I still choose to play rock n' roll because I still believe in rock n' roll."

The Future Ain't What It Used to Be features a parade of hooks and attitude and million dollar choruses, from the driving call-to-arms of "Let It Roll" to the dreamy fuzz of "Stone Cold Love." The album was recorded by Dan Dixon, mixed by Dixon and Scott Stevens and mastered by Stephen Marcussen (Johnny Cash, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty).

The Future Ain't What It Used to Be is available for preorder via iTunes and as CD/vinyl.

For more about Biters, follow along on Facebook.

Biters on tour:

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

May 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

May 21 - St Louis, MO @ Fubar

May 23 - Hamtramck, MI @ Smalls

May 25 - Toledo, OH @ Frankie's

May 26 - Rochester, NY @ German House Auditorium

May 27 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

May 28 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

May 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Jun 1 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Jun 2 - Harrisburg, PA @ Abbey Bar

Jun 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

Jun 30 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

The Future Ain't What It Used to Be tracklist:

1. Let It Roll

2. Stone Cold Love

3. Callin' You Home

4. Don't Turn this Good Heart Bad

5. Gypsy Rose

6. No Stranger to Heartache

7. Vulture City

8. Hollywood

9. Chasin' the Feeling

10. Goin' Back to Georgia