Watch Black Sabbath Play "War Pigs" at Their Final Show

Black Sabbath recently announced The End, a concert film and live album documenting their final show at the Genting Arena in the band's hometown of Birmingham.

Now—in another of the film—you can watch the band tear through "War Pigs," one of their most enduring songs.

“Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” guitarist Tony Iommi said of the show. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it."

“It will never be ‘The End’ for me," added bassist Geezer Butler. "I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me."

The End—which also features The Angelic Sessions, the band's final studio recordings—will be released via Eagle Vision tomorrow, November 17, on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition.

Preorder The End here, and look out for more coverage on the band and The End in the upcoming issue of Guitar World....