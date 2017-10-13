Black Sabbath Announce 'The End' Concert Film and Live Album

(Image credit: Eagle Vision)

Black Sabbath have announced The End, a concert film and live album documenting their final show at the Genting Arena in the band's hometown of Birmingham.

Filmed February 4, 2017, The End captures the band in fine form, and features a hit-packed set that includes classics like "War Pigs," "Paranoid," "Iron Man" and "Children of the Grave."

In addition, both the film and album feature The Angelic Sessions, five songs—recorded in the days following the band's final show—that mark the band's final studio recordings.

“Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” guitarist Tony Iommi said of the show. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it."

“It will never be ‘The End’ for me," added bassist Geezer Butler. "I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me."

The End will be released via Eagle Vision on November 17 on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition. You can watch a trailer for The End, and check out its tracklist, below. Preorder The Endhere.

DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting

01. Black Sabbath

02. Fairies Wear Boots

03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

04. After Forever

05. Into The Void

06. Snowblind

07. Band Intros

08. War Pigs

09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

10. Bassically / N.I.B.

11. Hand Of Doom

12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania

13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo

14. Iron Man

15. Dirty Women

16. Children Of The Grave

17. Paranoid

Extras—The Angelic Sessions

01. The Wizard

02. Wicked World

03. Sweet Leaf

04. Tomorrow’s Dream

05. Changes

CD Tracklisting

The Angelic Sessions

01. The Wizard

02. Wicked World

03. Sweet Leaf

04. Tomorrow’s Dream

05. Changes

Double CD and Triple Vinyl Tracklisting