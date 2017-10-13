Black Sabbath Announce 'The End' Concert Film and Live Album

Black Sabbath have announced The End, a concert film and live album documenting their final show at the Genting Arena in the band's hometown of Birmingham.
Filmed February 4, 2017, The End captures the band in fine form, and features a hit-packed set that includes classics like "War Pigs," "Paranoid," "Iron Man" and "Children of the Grave."
In addition, both the film and album feature The Angelic Sessions, five songs—recorded in the days following the band's final show—that mark the band's final studio recordings.
“Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” guitarist Tony Iommi said of the show. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it."
“It will never be ‘The End’ for me," added bassist Geezer Butler. "I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me."
The End will be released via Eagle Vision on November 17 on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition. You can watch a trailer for The End, and check out its tracklist, below. Preorder The Endhere.
DVD and Blu-ray Tracklisting
- 01. Black Sabbath
- 02. Fairies Wear Boots
- 03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
- 04. After Forever
- 05. Into The Void
- 06. Snowblind
- 07. Band Intros
- 08. War Pigs
- 09. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- 10. Bassically / N.I.B.
- 11. Hand Of Doom
- 12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
- 13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
- 14. Iron Man
- 15. Dirty Women
- 16. Children Of The Grave
- 17. Paranoid
Extras—The Angelic Sessions
01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes
