“This is your chance to own the sound that defined heavy metal”: Geezer Butler is selling the amps he used at Black Sabbath’s final show

Ashdown and Reverb are teaming up to sell a collection of amps that Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler played during the band's epic finale, Back to the Beginning.

All 15 of the Head of Doom amps available – which will be sold exclusively on Reverb – were hand-signed by Butler himself and come with a certificate of authenticity from Ashdown’s Managing Director, Dan Gooday.

As of yesterday, fans can sign up to be notified as soon as the amps are available on Ashdown's Reverb Shop. The sale is set to go live on October 14 at 10:00 a.m. US Central Time.

“The end of an era. The sound of a legend,” says Reverb. “This is your chance to own the sound that defined heavy metal. Don’t wait, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Ashdown will also be rolling out made-to-order speaker cabinets that help channel the iconic bassist's sound.

Image 1 of 2 The Head of Doom (Image credit: Reverb) The Cab of Doom (Image credit: Reverb)

The 2x15” and 2x12” cabinets, dubbed the COD-212-8 and COD-215-8, will be handcrafted in the UK to the same specs as those at the final show. Rated at 300 watts RMS at 8 Ohms, the custom cabs will also feature a custom medal grill screen-printed with Geezer's artwork.

Butler's Head of Doom is also available online as a made-to-order option – with a £1,499 ($2,009) price tag. Handcrafted in the UK, it's built on the flagship ABM platform and delivers 600 watts of signature, Geezer-approved Ashdown tone.

Specs-wise, it features a 9-band EQ, Sub-Harmonic generator, and a “Doom” control – alongside dual inputs for passive/active basses, footswitchable EQ settings, and DI, FX loop, line in/out, and dual Speakon outputs.

For more information about Geezer Butler's Reverb sale, head to Reverb.

Back in July and following Ozzy's death, the Black Sabbath bassist shared his fondest memories of the Prince of Darkness in an exclusive interview with Guitar World – from their unlikely first encounter to Back to the Beginning.