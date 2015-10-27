Black Sabbath's 'The End' Tour Extended to Fall 2016 with Additional North American Shows

Due to overwhelming demand, the road to 'The End' just got longer.

On the heels of their performances in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, Black Sabbath will end the epic journey they began nearly 50 years ago with another run of North American dates in fall 2016. These shows will follow a mix of summer headlining and festival performances throughout Europe.

The second run of North American dates kicks off August 17 at Jones Beach Amphitheater in New York and includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, and Dallas, among others, before wrapping September 21 at AK-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

This massive 2016 world tour marks 'The End' for Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler as they close the final chapter in the final volume of the Black Sabbath story. Check out the dates below.

Black Sabbath 2016 Tour Dates:

NORTH AMERICA

Wed 1/20 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

Fri 1/22 Chicago, IL United Center

Mon 1/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Wed 1/27 Winnipeg MN MTS Centre

Sat 1/30 Edmonton, AB Rexall Centre

Mon 2/1 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed 2/3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sat 2/6 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Tue 2/9 San Jose, CA SAP Pavilion

Thu 2/11 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sat 2/13 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay

Mon 2/15 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Wed 2/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Fri 2/19 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

Sun 2/21 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre

Tue 2/23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thu 2/25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat 2/27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

Fri 4/15 Perth, AU Perth Arena

Sun 4/17 Adelaide, AU Entertainment Centre

Tue 4/19 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

Sat 4/23 Sydney,AU Allphones Arena

Mon 4/25 Brisbane, AU Entertainment Centre

Thurs 4/28 Auckland, NZ Vector Arena

Sat 4/30 Dunedin, NZ Forsyth Barr Stadium

EUROPE

Wed 6/1 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Arena

Wed 6/8 Berlin, Germany Waldebuhne

**Sat 6/11 Donington, UK Download

Mon 6/13 Verona, IT Arena Di Verona

Wed 6/15 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadon

**Fri 6/17 Dessel, Belgium Grasspop

**Thu 6/23 Halden, Norway Tons of Rock

**Sat 6/25 Copenhagen, DE Copenhell

Tue 6/28 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

Thu 6/30 Prague, Czech Rep. 02 Arena

Sat 7/2 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena

Tue 7/5 Riga, Latvia Riga Arena

**Thu 7/7 Helsinki, Finland Monsters of Rock

**Sat 7/9 Stockholm, Sweden Monsters of Rock

Tue 7/12 Moscow, Russia Olympisky Arena

**Denotes festival appearance

NORTH AMERICA

Wed 8/17 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Fri 8/19 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center

Sun 8/21 Washington DC Jiffy Lube Live

Tue 8/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Thu 8/25 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 8/27 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon 8/29 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

Wed 8/31 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theater

Fri 9/2 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

Sun 9/4 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed 9/7 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

Fri 9/9 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Ampitheater

Sun 9/11 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Ampitheater

Tue 9/13 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Arena

Thu 9/15 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Sat 9/17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon 9/19 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Wed 9/21 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion

Details on Tickets, VIP packages and more for the North American shows can be found at Livenation.com.