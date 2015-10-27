Black Sabbath's 'The End' Tour Extended to Fall 2016 with Additional North American Shows

Due to overwhelming demand, the road to 'The End' just got longer.
On the heels of their performances in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, Black Sabbath will end the epic journey they began nearly 50 years ago with another run of North American dates in fall 2016. These shows will follow a mix of summer headlining and festival performances throughout Europe.
The second run of North American dates kicks off August 17 at Jones Beach Amphitheater in New York and includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, and Dallas, among others, before wrapping September 21 at AK-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.
This massive 2016 world tour marks 'The End' for Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler as they close the final chapter in the final volume of the Black Sabbath story. Check out the dates below.
Black Sabbath 2016 Tour Dates:
NORTH AMERICA
- Wed 1/20 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
- Fri 1/22 Chicago, IL United Center
- Mon 1/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- Wed 1/27 Winnipeg MN MTS Centre
- Sat 1/30 Edmonton, AB Rexall Centre
- Mon 2/1 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- Wed 2/3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- Sat 2/6 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- Tue 2/9 San Jose, CA SAP Pavilion
- Thu 2/11 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Sat 2/13 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay
- Mon 2/15 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- Wed 2/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- Fri 2/19 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
- Sun 2/21 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
- Tue 2/23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- Thu 2/25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Sat 2/27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
Fri 4/15 Perth, AU Perth Arena
Sun 4/17 Adelaide, AU Entertainment Centre
Tue 4/19 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
Sat 4/23 Sydney,AU Allphones Arena
Mon 4/25 Brisbane, AU Entertainment Centre
Thurs 4/28 Auckland, NZ Vector Arena
Sat 4/30 Dunedin, NZ Forsyth Barr Stadium
EUROPE
Wed 6/1 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Arena
Wed 6/8 Berlin, Germany Waldebuhne
**Sat 6/11 Donington, UK Download
Mon 6/13 Verona, IT Arena Di Verona
Wed 6/15 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadon
**Fri 6/17 Dessel, Belgium Grasspop
**Thu 6/23 Halden, Norway Tons of Rock
**Sat 6/25 Copenhagen, DE Copenhell
Tue 6/28 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
Thu 6/30 Prague, Czech Rep. 02 Arena
Sat 7/2 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena
Tue 7/5 Riga, Latvia Riga Arena
**Thu 7/7 Helsinki, Finland Monsters of Rock
**Sat 7/9 Stockholm, Sweden Monsters of Rock
Tue 7/12 Moscow, Russia Olympisky Arena
**Denotes festival appearance
NORTH AMERICA
Wed 8/17 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Fri 8/19 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center
Sun 8/21 Washington DC Jiffy Lube Live
Tue 8/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Thu 8/25 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Sat 8/27 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 8/29 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Wed 8/31 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theater
Fri 9/2 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
Sun 9/4 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed 9/7 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
Fri 9/9 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Ampitheater
Sun 9/11 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Ampitheater
Tue 9/13 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Arena
Thu 9/15 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Sat 9/17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon 9/19 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl
Wed 9/21 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion
Details on Tickets, VIP packages and more for the North American shows can be found at Livenation.com.