Blackmore's Night Premiere "All Our Yesterdays" Music Video

Blackmore's Night, a band featuring former Rainbow and Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife, Candice Night, have released the official music video for "All Our Yesterdays."

It's the title track from the band's new album, which will be released September 18.

“All Our Yesterdays” blends the sounds of Night’s Russian roots with a touch of Mary Hopkin. The album also includes several instrumentals, including “Queen’s Lament” and the dramatic “The Darker Shade of Black,” which spotlights violin and guitar.

“There’s a theme to All Our Yesterdays’ songs that focuses on the attitude of living in the present, and looking toward the future, because we are, indeed, enriched by our past," Night said in a press release. "My main theme and inspiration has always been nature and folklore from around the world.”

Below, check out the video for "All Our Yesterdays" and the audio for another track, "The Other Side."

For more about Blackmore's Night, visit blackmoresnight.com.