Blackmore's Night Premiere Music Video for "Dancer and the Moon"

Ritchie Blackmore's current band — Blackmore's Night — have released a new music video for the title track from their latest album, Dancer and the Moon.
The album was released June 11 by Frontiers Records.
Dancer and the Moon, the band's eighth studio album, features several instrumentals, including "Galliard" and "Carry On… Jon," which Blackmore wrote as a tribute to the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple.
You can check out "Carry On... Jon" right here. You can hear another track from the new album, "The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over the Sea)," which we debuted here on GuitarWorld.com, via the Soundcloud player below.
Dancer and the Moon Track Listing:
- 01. I Think It's Going To Rain Today
- 02. Troika
- 03. The Last Leaf
- 04. Lady In Black
- 05. Minstrels In The Hall
- 06. The Temple Of The King
- 07. Dancer And The Moon
- 08. Galliard
- 09. The Ashgrove
- 10. Somewhere Over The Sea (The Moon Is Shining)
- 11. The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over The Sea)
- 12. The Spinner's Tale
- 13. Carry On... Jon
For more information about Blackmore's Night and Dancer and the Moon, visit blackmoresnight.com.