Blackmore's Night Premiere Music Video for "Dancer and the Moon"

Ritchie Blackmore's current band — Blackmore's Night — have released a new music video for the title track from their latest album, Dancer and the Moon.

The album was released June 11 by Frontiers Records.

Dancer and the Moon, the band's eighth studio album, features several instrumentals, including "Galliard" and "Carry On… Jon," which Blackmore wrote as a tribute to the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple.

You can check out "Carry On... Jon" right here. You can hear another track from the new album, "The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over the Sea)," which we debuted here on GuitarWorld.com, via the Soundcloud player below.

Dancer and the Moon Track Listing:

01. I Think It's Going To Rain Today

02. Troika

03. The Last Leaf

04. Lady In Black

05. Minstrels In The Hall

06. The Temple Of The King

07. Dancer And The Moon

08. Galliard

09. The Ashgrove

10. Somewhere Over The Sea (The Moon Is Shining)

11. The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over The Sea)

12. The Spinner's Tale

13. Carry On... Jon

For more information about Blackmore's Night and Dancer and the Moon, visit blackmoresnight.com.