Bootstraps Premiere "Haywire" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Haywire," the new music video by LA’s Bootstraps.

The haunting track is from the band's new self-titled album, which was released earlier this year.

“We tracked the album live, the old-fashioned way” with help from Richard Dodd (Civil Wars, Kings of Leon), who enhanced this vision in the studio," Bootstraps frontman Jordan Beckett said. “Live recording as a full band is just that, it’s alive, making it possible to capture moments and the feeling that makes music music.”

Besides Beckett, the band features Chris Jaymes, We Barbarians member David Quon and ex-Cold War Kids drummer Matt Aveiro.

For more about Bootstraps, check out their official website and follow them on Facebook.