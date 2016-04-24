Bruce Springsteen Opens Brooklyn Show with Prince's "Purple Rain"

(Image credit: Michael Zorn/Getty Images)

Saturday night (April 23), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band paid tribute to Prince, who died Thursday at age 57.

In fact, the Boss actually opened his show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with an emotional rendering of Prince's "Purple Rain."

The highlight of what is clearly a heartfelt performance is Nils Lofgren's guitar solo, which sets sail at 3:40. It is proof positive that Lofgren can deliver intense, emotional solos that send listeners’ hearts skyrocketing. It's a fine tribute to a supremely gifted performer.