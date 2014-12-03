Check Out the Magnet, a Smartphone Camera Mount for Guitars —Video

Troy Grady, creator of the highly detailed "Cracking the Code" lesson videos we've shared on GuitarWorld.com, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a cool new product called the Magnet.

"It's the smartphone camera mount we use in 'Cracking the Code' to film guitar playing in slow motion," Grady says.

"It's the result of two years of design and prototyping, and the result of 10 years of slow-motion analysis of guitar technique. The original slow-motion rig I built to interview Michael Angelo Batio, Steve Morse, Frank Gambale, Rusty Cooley and other elite players was a giant contraption that used a $3,000 scientific slow-motion camera, weighed a ton and took up the whole fretboard.

"We've replaced all that with just the Magnet and a phone. A phone! Rusty Cooley played a prototype earlier this year, and the results were unbelievable. Now the new iPhone 6 does 240 frames per second, for a ridiculous 8x slow-down — in HD.

"To put this in perspective, there's more digital camera slow-motion power in your pocket now than there was in sports broadcasting 10 years ago. It's pretty amazing."

For more about the Magnet, visit its Kickstarter campaign and watch the videos below.