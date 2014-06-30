Chelsea Grin Premiere Live "Letters" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com exclusively presents "Letters," the new music video by Chelsea Grin.

The track — which you can check out below — is from the band's new album, Ashes to Ashes, which will be released July 8 via Artery Recordings/Razor & Tie.

As always, take a look and share your thoughts in the comments or on Facebook!

The album, which was produced by Chelsea Grin and Diego Farias (Animals As Leaders, Volumes, Stray From The Path), unleashes a torrent of technically tight and taut metallic fury fortified by glimpses of melody and an intoxicating groove.

Ashes to Ashes is available for pre-order now at iTunes Store HERE. Various merch pre-orders are available at MerchNow HERE.

Chelsea Grin are on the road this summer with Van’s Warped Tour. You can check out all the dates below the video!

Keep up with Chelsea Grin at chelseagrinmetal.com and their Facebook page.

Chelsea Grin Tour Dates

Warped Tour 2014