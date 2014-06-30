Chelsea Grin Premiere Live "Letters" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com exclusively presents "Letters," the new music video by Chelsea Grin.
The track — which you can check out below — is from the band's new album, Ashes to Ashes, which will be released July 8 via Artery Recordings/Razor & Tie.
The album, which was produced by Chelsea Grin and Diego Farias (Animals As Leaders, Volumes, Stray From The Path), unleashes a torrent of technically tight and taut metallic fury fortified by glimpses of melody and an intoxicating groove.
Ashes to Ashes is available for pre-order now at iTunes Store HERE. Various merch pre-orders are available at MerchNow HERE.
Chelsea Grin are on the road this summer with Van’s Warped Tour. You can check out all the dates below the video!
Chelsea Grin Tour Dates
Warped Tour 2014
- July 2 – Maryland Heights, MO- Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
- July 3 – Noblesville, IN- Kilpsch Music Center
- July 4 – Toronto, ON- Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
- July 5 – Montreal, QC- Parc Jean Drapeau
- July 6 – Holmdel, NJ- PNC Bank Arts Concert Center
- July 8 – Darien Center, NY- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- July 9 – Scranton, PA- Toyota Pavilion
- July 10 – Mansfield, MA- Comcast Center
- July 11 – Camden, NJ- Susquehanna Bank Center
- July 12 – Wantagh, NY- Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheater
- July 13 – Hartford, CT- The Comcast Theatre
- July 15 – Burgettstown, PA- First Niagara Pavilion
- July 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH- Blossom Music Center
- July 18 – Auburn Hills, MI- The Palace of Auburn Hills
- July 19 – Tinley Park, IL- First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
- July 20 – Shakopee, MN- Canterbury Park
- July 22 – Columbia, MD- Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 23 – Virginia Beach, VA- Farm Bureau Live At Virginia Beach
- July 24 – Atlanta, GA- Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- July 25 – St. Petersburg, FL- Vinyl Park
- July 26 – West Palm Beach, FL- Cruzan Amphitheatre
- July 27 – Orlando, FL- Central Florida Fairgrounds
- July 28 – Charlotte, NC- PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
- July 30 – Milwaukee, WI- Marcus Amphitheatre
- July 31 – Bonner Springs, KS- Cricket Wireless Amphitheater
- August 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
- August 3 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High