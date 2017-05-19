Watch Chris Cornell and His Daughter Sing “Redemption Song”

While performing at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2015, Chris Cornell invited his then-11-year-old daughter Toni to join him onstage for a duet on the Bob Marley classic “Redemption Song.” As you can see from the performance, shown below, Toni has inherited her father’s impressive vocal talents.

“A few years back, my daughter wanted to do a song at school,” Cornell told the audience prior to bringing her onstage. “She said it’s called the Music for Lunch Bunch, and she makes it sound like she sits in front of her classmates and they do a song every once in a while. So I went and got a guitar tuned for her in the right key and we went to see her do it, and it was actually like an assembly in front of the entire school.

“I was as nervous as I’ve ever been—for instance like opening for Metallica in front of 45,000 people. I was more nervous that day, but she sang it beautifully.”

A Twitter fan with the handle Chris Cornell Perú tweeted some shots of the performance afterward. Cornell committed suicide earlier this week. He was 52.