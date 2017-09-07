Chris Hillman Premieres "Here She Comes Again," Featuring Roger McGuinn

(Image credit: Lori Stoll (Hillman) | Theo Wargo/Getty Images (McGuinn))

Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn—two founding members of the Byrds—recently teamed up to record "Here She Comes Again," a song they co-wrote almost 40 years ago.

Below, you can check out our exclusive premiere of the super-catchy song, a standout track from Hillman's new album, Bidin' My Time. It'll be released September 22 via Rounder Records and is available now for preorder.

“It’s a song Roger and I wrote in the late Seventies that was never recorded,” Hillman told Guitar World. “The only version I had was from a live show. I always wanted to record it; it’s so reminiscent of the 1965-to-1966 Byrds.”

Simply put, Bidin' My Time is a must-own for fans of Hillman and the Byrds. Besides "Here She Comes Again," which features McGuinn on his Rickenbacker 360/12 and Hillman on his signature Guild Byrds Bass, the album features new versions of three mid- to late-Sixties Byrds recordings:

• "The Bells of Rhymney" (featuring David Crosby, another Byrds co-founder, on harmony vocal; this one appeared on the Byrds' debut album, 1965's Mr. Tambourine Man)

• "New Old John Robertson" (an updated version of "Old John Robertson," a Hillman-McGuinn composition from 1968's The Notorious Byrd Brothers)

• "She Don't Care About Time" (a Gene Clark composition from 1965, originally released as the B-side to "Turn! Turn! Turn!").

"For 'New Old John Robertson,' I did a slight rewrite last year," Hillman said. "I just added a bridge with all due respect to Roger. Gene Clark’s wonderful 'She Don’t Care About Time'—I've always loved it. Such a haunting lyric.

"I wish we could have all been together in the studio, but scheduling didn’t permit [it]," Hillman added. "David has worked with me in the studio in the past, and it's always a pleasure. Roger graciously added a guitar part from his studio at home in Florida."

Bidin' My Time was produced by Tom Petty and executive produced by Herb Pedersen, who performs on pretty much every song on the album. The disc also features performances by several members of Petty's Heartbreakers (including Mike Campbell on B-bender guitar), not to mention Desert Rose Band alumni (banjoist/guitarist/vocalist Pedersen, guitarist John Jorgenson and pedal steel guitarist JayDee Maness, who played on the Byrds’ iconic Sweetheart of the Rodeo album in 1968).

For our complete interview with Hillman, head here. For more information on Hillman and Bidin' My Time, visit chrishillman.com and follow along on Facebook. Be sure to check out Hillman and Pedersen's upcoming tour dates below.

Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen (with John Jorgenson) on Tour:

9/21 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theatre

9/22 New York, NY City Winery

9/23 Fall River, MA Narrows Center for the Arts

9/24 Boston, MA Hard Rock Cafe

9/26 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

9/29 Duluth, GA The Red Clay Theatre

10/1 Nashville, TN City Winery

10/4 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

10/5 Kent, OH Kent Stage

10/6 Chicago, IL Old Town School of Folk Music

10/7 Edwardsville, IL The Wildey Theatre

10/12 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/13 Berkeley, CA Freight & Salvage

10/16 West Hollywood, CA The Troubadour

10/26-28 Park City, UT The Egyptian Theatre

11/8 Baton Rouge, LA Red Dragon Listening Room

11/9 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe Barn

11/10 Austin, TX Texas Union Theater

1/27/18 Thousand Oaks, CA Scherr Theatre

Bidin' My Time track list:

1. The Bells of Rhymney

2. Bidin' My Time

3. Given All I Can See

4. Different Rivers

5. Here She Comes Again

6. Walk Right Back

7. Such Is the World That We Live In

8. When I Get a Little Money

9. She Don't Care About Time HEAR IT HERE

10. New Old John Robertson

11. Restless

12. Wildflowers HEAR IT HERE