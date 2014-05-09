Jason Becker Tribute: Guitarist Chris Mike Performs "For Jason" —Video

Guitarist Chris Mike has posted a one-man performance video for his new song, "For Jason."

The track, which appears on Mike's new instrumental album, Not Just Lipstick On a Pig, is a tribute to Jason Becker.

Best of all, Becker has heard the track and seen the clip — and he approves! "Wow, this is absolutely fantastic," Becker said. "I love it and am honored he did it for me. It is so clean and creative. He is great!"

For more about Mike, check him out on Facebook — and here. For more about Mike's album, which was released last year through Candyrat Records, visit candyrat.com.