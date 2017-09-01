Cimino Premiere "All I Am" Music Video

Today, we've teamed up with Kansas City-based rockers Cimino to premiere “All I Am,” their hoppin' new music video and single.

The down-and-dirty track is from their upcoming album, Cimmetry, which will be available October 13. “All I Am” is available today via iTunes.

“It's our mission to keep rock and roll alive," says singer/guitarist Kyle Cimino. "At this point, this machine has been going strong for 10 years, and at the end of the day, it has always been our goal to bring the people what they want. The people want the rock and roll, and this is it. This is what they've been missing.”

“This is essentially the story of my life,” adds drummer Sebastian Anderson. “We try to write honest material, songs that are real. If the song is real from the ground up, it will always translate. The verses tell my story. The good, the bad and the ugly. Kyle knocked it out of the park with the chorus and obviously the music as well. It was a good feeling to see this one come together."

The band is rounded out by Trevor Brown (guitar) and David Rice (bass).

Cimmetry features 12 brand-new tracks, not to mention the valuable input of Los Angeles-based producer Marc Jordan (the Cult, Velvet Revolver, the Mowgli's) and mastering engineer Howie Weinberg (Van Halen, Metallica, Nirvana).

Cimino just finished their first round of dates in support of Cimmetry after wrapping up a weeklong stint at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. They've also announced a one-night only October 13 show at Harrah’s Voodoo Lounge in Kansas City.

For more about the band, visit CIMINOBand.com and follow along on Facebook.