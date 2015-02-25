The Commander-In-Chief Premieres "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" Performance Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new performance video by the Commander-In-Chief and classical guitarist Craig Ogden.

The piece, "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso," is from the duo's new album, 2 Guitars: The Classical Crossover Album.

The violin-and-orchestra piece was written in 1863 by Camille Saint-Saëns for virtuoso violinist Pablo de Sarasate.

"This is my favorite song of all the classical ones I have recorded," says the Commander-In-Chief, who plays a seven-string Ibanez model. "It has a very sad but also unpredictable and playful vibe to it. It was the first song we picked for the album, and the entire album was built around it.

"I wasn't sure if the last minute and 34 seconds (from 8:12 onward) would be physically possible to play on guitar when I started studying this piece of music.

"While looking at the score, I noticed it would require rapid changes between various techniques—sweeping, tapping and alternate picking—in order to hit all the notes. It was a huge challenge to be able to do that and keep an even sound. Only after practicing it six to eight hours a day for six months did I know it was doable.

"This song has never been recorded as a guitar version before; I used the violin version of the great J. Heifetz as my reference."

"Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" is the fourth 2 Guitars video to be premiered on GuitarWorld.com. You also can check out "Por una Cabeza," their version of Caprice No. 24 by Niccolo Paganini and an original song, "Let It Go."

For more information on (and to order) the album, visit commandermusic.com.