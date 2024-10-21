“We’re three very different players, still evolving on our instruments”: Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson bring their A games for electrifying Crossroads jam in first pro-shot footage of G3 2024 tour

News
By
( , , )
published

The original G3 trio recently reunited for this year's tour, and now it looks like Johnson's promise of a live album from the event is about to come true

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson performing at the G3 tour
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson have shared pro-shot footage from one of their Crossroads jams, taken at one of their recent G3 tour shows this year, which has been premiered exclusively at Guitar World.

Early this year, the original G3 trio reunited under the tour’s official umbrella for the first time in more than two decades, and hit the road for a string of 13 special live shows across North America.

