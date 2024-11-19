Paul McCartney joined by Jack White and St. Vincent for a raucous rendition of The Beatles’ The End during record-breaking set at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival

News
By
( , , )
published

While it was White’s first time sharing the stage with the former Beatle, St. Vincent had joined Macca earlier that night to take up lead guitar duties for a cover of Get Back

Left-Jack White performs at the annual Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City on November 17, 2024; Center-Paul McCartney performs during the third day of Corona Capital Fest at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on November 17, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico; Right-St. Vincent performs in concert at Razzmatazz on October 18, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain
(Image credit: Left-CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images; Center-Medios y Media/Getty Images; Right-Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Paul McCartney’s headlining set at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival this past weekend featured two special guests – Jack White and St. Vincent – who joined him for his show closer, a raucous rendition of The Beatles’ The End, in front of nearly 82,000 attendees.

The performance marked the ex-Beatle’s debut at a Latin American music festival and, according to promoter Ocesa (via Billboard), attracted the largest crowd the festival has seen in its 14-year history.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.