“We mixed innovation with history, and did something we think Leo Fender would be very proud of”: Jack White’s new Fender Signature Collection pushes the boundaries of guitar and amp design – and brings his wild custom Telecaster to the masses

Fender has partnered with Jack White to release a fully fledged range of signature guitar products – including an accessible version of his wild custom TripleCaster Telecaster.

The sleek TripleCaster – which positions itself as the wildest Tele that Fender currently has on its books – is joined by White’s signature Pano Verb guitar amp, and the TripleSonic Acoustasonic Telecaster.

It’s a significant move from both Fender and the White Stripes hero, with the former taking the unusual decision to unveil its entire family of new White signature products in one go, rather than rolling the range out piece by piece across an extended period.

There are three items to get stuck into, but the TripleCaster obviously takes the headline. It is seemingly inspired by White’s very own Low Rider Telecaster – one of the wildest Teles ever created, which Guitar World’s Michael Astley-Brown took for a spin during NAMM.

It’s been a stalwart of White’s setup over the years, and features a bizarre spec sheet comprising a B-Bender, D-Tuna, custom trio of pickups, half-scalloped fretboard, and a whole host of electronic gizmos.

(Image credit: Fender)

Of course, any signature replica would have to be significantly streamlined purely because of the finances and expertise involved in making such a wild instrument, but the TripleCaster does a valiant job of offering the highlights.

That means the Piano Black-finished model offers a Jack White humbucker, JW-90 single-coil and White-voiced CuNiFe Wide-Range humbucker, as well as a Bigsby vibrato, a Hipshot Xtender DropTuner and a kill switch.

So, you’re not exactly getting the Low Rider, but the TripleCaster looks to be a nice middle ground between White’s wild custom model and a stripped-back signature.

It also sets a rather tantalizing precedent. Could we see similar recreations of White's other custom Fenders – such as his pitch-shifting Jazzmaster – down the line?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

The TripleCaster is joined by the TripleSonic – a Satin Black/Arctic White Acoustasonic that offers specs such as a Soft V neck shape (as opposed to the standard model’s Deep C Profile), a uniquely shaped pickguard and pickup voicings curated by White.

This model also looks to be based on another guitar that has become a key player in White’s arsenal, namely the black burst Acoustasonic that he’s been spotted playing on various occasions – including a 2022 set in Paris.

Fender’s final offering from its Jack White signature collection is the Pano Verb. A combination of White’s Vintage Vibrasonic and Vibroverb amps, the Pano Verb offers “enhanced stereo reverb and tremolo effects”, and a unique 15” / 10” speaker combo.

The amp itself is the result of four years of development between Fender and White, with the latter describing the Pano Verb as his vision of “the ultimate amplifier”. It is, apparently, unlike anything Fender has ever done before.

Exploring the Jack White Collection: The Pano Verb | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

These are all high-end products, so they’re priced accordingly. The Pano Verb and TripleCaster are available for $2,999, while the TripleSonic will have a price tag of $2,499.

“We found the best of the old with the best of the new, and mixed innovation with the history of Fender, and did something we think maybe Leo Fender would be very proud of,” says White of his new collection.

“Jack is regarded as a true visionary in the music world, and it has been an incredible journey working with him on developing these products,” adds Fender’s Justin Norvell. “This collection embodies the essence of what makes Jack White an icon, and we're proud to bring his vision to life for fans and musicians alike.”

Visit Fender for more information.