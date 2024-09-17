“We mixed innovation with history, and did something we think Leo Fender would be very proud of”: Jack White’s new Fender Signature Collection pushes the boundaries of guitar and amp design – and brings his wild custom Telecaster to the masses

The White Stripes tonal trailblazer has unveiled an entire range of signature Fender products, headlined by the madly spec'd TripleCaster Tele

Fender has partnered with Jack White to release a fully fledged range of signature guitar products – including an accessible version of his wild custom TripleCaster Telecaster.

The sleek TripleCaster – which positions itself as the wildest Tele that Fender currently has on its books – is joined by White’s signature Pano Verb guitar amp, and the TripleSonic Acoustasonic Telecaster.

