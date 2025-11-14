“You have all these modern players like Tim Henson playing crazy stuff that sounds incredible, though they very rarely choose to bend anything”: Wolfgang Van Halen on what sets his favorite contemporary metal guitar hero apart from his peers

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again sung the praises of Intervals virtuoso Aaron Marshall, highlighting what it is about his playing that sets him apart from some of his contemporary metal guitar peers.

From the titillating tandems of Polyphia and Animals As Leaders to the “alien” techniques of Spiro Dussias, the future of modern metal guitar is in safe, and highly virtuosic, hands. Yet, in conversation with Guitarist, Wolfgang Van Halen has praised Marshall for one skill in particular, which he believes distinguishes him from the pack.

“Aaron Marshall from Intervals is one of the few modern metal hero guys who isn't afraid to throw in a bluesy riff every now and then,” he reckons.

“You have all these modern players, people like Tim Henson from Polyphia who are amazing musicians playing crazy stuff that sounds incredible, though they very rarely choose to bend anything.

“That's why Aaron is my favourite. He has this iconic and recognisable voice on guitar.”

That’s not to say Henson’s melodious touch isn’t instantly recognizable, though. His G.O.A.T. riff is undeniably unique, and quickly earned its place among the greatest guitar riffs ever written.

But he has often distanced himself from what he calls “boomer bends.” He wants there to be a degree of separation between different generations of guitar playing, even if Kirk Hammett hit back at his comments.

Wolfgang, however, champions Marshall’s ability to bridge those generations and genres with a playing style that is certainly modern, but not severed from his predecessors.

intervals | mnemonic | guitar play-through - YouTube Watch On

“His melodic sensibility is something I really appreciate, especially considering he's making instrumental music,” Wolfgang purrs. “He's practically the singer in the band as well as the guitarist. He has this ability to find the hooks and shred balls at the same time, and it's always very tasteful. I can’t get enough of it.”

The pair have developed a strong connection over the years, with Wolfgang even shipping Marshall one of his new EVH SA-126 signature guitars in February. Marshall has also said that “Wolfgang knows more Intervals songs at any given moment than I do.”

Having said that, Marshall isn't the only guitarist who, in Wolfgang's opinion, steps out from the pack.

“I also think what Misha Mansoor has done with Periphery is amazing. He has his own sound and it's very iconic,” he says. “I love how he's able to merge his unabashed love for Meshuggah with his other influences. I don't think people give Misha enough credit.”

Head to Magazines Direct to pick up a copy of Guitarist to read WVH's interview in full.

