“The idea is to be versatile, and nothing beats Engl for doing that exceptionally well – it's all tube all the time”: Steve Morse’s new signature amp stakes its claim as one of the most feature-packed 20W tube heads on the market

By
published

Crammed with essential effects, an IR loader and formidable tonal range, Morse’s latest signature offering is a travel-friendly head that delivers serious flexibility

ENGL E658 Steve Morse Signature 20
(Image credit: ENGL)

German amp builder Engl has linked up with Steve Morse to cram his “distinctive sound and versatility” into a signature 20-watt amp head.

The former Deep Purple and Dixie Gregs guitarist uses an innovative wet/dry live rig, and so this small but mighty Engl has been designed to play a key role in that setup. ENGL says its resulting creation provides “the perfect combination of power, tone, and portability.”

ENGL E658 Steve Morse Signature 20
(Image credit: ENGL)

