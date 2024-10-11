“I took the neck off my Strat, put it on a Tele, and ended up with my ‘FrankenTele’”: Steve Morse modded the heck out of his first serious guitar, and it became the blueprint for his signature Ernie Ball Music Man model
Despite this now 40-year relationship, though, the seeds for Morse's Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar go back further still, to the purchase of his first serious six-string.
Unsatisfied with the limitations of that first serious purchase, a Strat, Morse took matters into his own hands, a lá Eddie Van Halen.
“The first serious guitar I bought with my own money was a new sunburst Strat in 1967,” he told Guitarist in a recent interview. “I later took the neck off that one, put it on a Tele, and ended up with humbuckers and single-coil pickups – my ‘FrankenTele.’ The pickup layout became the starting point of my [Steve Morse signature] Music Man guitars.”
“It all starts with the guitar: my Music Man signature with four pickups – plus, usually, a Roland synth pickup GK-2,” he told Guitarist. “This guitar gives me control over volume and tone and allows me to bring down the gain and boost the high-end back up as I do so by selecting one of my single-coil pickups mounted further from the strings.
“The neck pickup is designed to be in the exact spot it’s mounted, which keeps the guitar down to a 22-fret fingerboard – but there is that all-important fatness in the neck pickup as a result.”
