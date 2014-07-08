Crosby, Stills and Nash Perform "Fancy" with Jimmy Fallon (as Neil Young) on 'The Tonight Show' — Video

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash joined Neil Young — OK, it was actually Jimmy Fallon in a Seventies Neil Young getup — on last night's episode of The Tonight Show.

Rather than perform something obvious (like one of their hits, for instance), the "reunited" four-man supergroup performed a cover of a current Hot 100 hit, “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea.

You might recall Fallon has performed as Young before. In 2012, he invited Bruce Springsteen onto his show so they could sing Willow Smith‘s “Whip My Hair.”

“I saw that. I thought I was really good in that,” Young told Fallon later.