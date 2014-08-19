Crucified Barbara Premiere "I Sell My Kids for Rock’N’Roll" Playthrough Video

Below, check out a new guitar-playthrough video featuring Crucified Barbara guitarists Mia and Klara.

The song in the clip, "I Sell My Kids for Rock’N’Roll," is the opening track from Crucified Barbara's new album, In the Red, which will be released September 10 via Despotz Recs.

Taking cues from the Donnas and the Runaways, the ladies truly know how to demonstrate their chops, as you can see! Also, it seems that while they might sell their kids, that dog isn't going anywhere.

