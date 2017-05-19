Dan Auerbach Premieres "Waiting On a Song" Music Video

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen)

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach will release Waiting On a Song, his second solo album, June 2 via his new label, Easy Eye Sound. He's already released the Steven Mertens-directed music video for "Shine On Me," which you can watch right here.

Today, Auerbach has premiered the music video for the album's upbeat title track.

The video seems to pick up where Dazed and Confused left off, following a group of teens during the “best summer of their lives” before they leave home for college.

"Not only does the video evoke the feeling of the song, but it also pays tribute to the great tradition of Nashville songwriters," Auerbach says. "It was fun to have John Prine and Pat McLaughlin have cameos in the video as I wrote the song with them. It also has appearances by other Nashville songwriters, like Michael Heeney and Luke Dick, as well as David Ferguson, who was the executive producer of the album with me."

The clip was directed by Bryan Schlam.

“When I first heard ‘Waiting On a Song,' I instantly thought about summer hijinks, basically anything that could happen during the last summer between high school and college," Schlam says. "I’ve always wanted to make a movie about that weight, the feeling of moving from childhood to pseudo adulthood.”

Waiting On a Song is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl and digitally. It also be available in limited-edition bundles, including an exclusive 8 track and a vintage 8 track player signed and customized by Auerbach. You can pre-order the album here.

Dan Auerbach, Waiting on a Song Track List