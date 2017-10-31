Dan Auerbach Announces 'Easy Eye Sound Revue' Tour

Dan Auerbach has announced a North American tour that he's referring to as The Easy Eye Sound Revue.

This run of 20 shows will be headlined by Auerbach, and will feature fellow Easy Eye Sound artists Robert Finley, Shannon Shaw and Shannon & the Clams. Each artist—including Auerbach—will be backed by the label's house band, which features keyboardist Bobby Wood (Elvis Presley), pedal-steel guitarist Russ Paul (Elton John, Leon Russell), bassist Dave Roe (Johnny Cash, Sturgill Simpson) and drummer Gene Chrisman (Presley, Aretha Franklin).

The tour—which is set to begin in February in Vancouver and will run through early April—is in support of Auerbach's second solo album, Waiting on a Song.

Speaking to Guitar World about Waiting on a Song—and the legendary session musicians (many of whom are joining him on the tour) who backed him on it—Auerbach said “I met some amazing people and kept ’em busy. Tried to get ’em in the studio as much as I possibly could."

"We wrote and recorded about 60 or 70 songs, and the 10 on the album were a bunch of tunes that we thought worked well together from that group.”

You can check out the full Easy Eye Sound Revue itinerary below.

For more about Auerbach and Waiting on a Song, visit danauerbachmusic.com.

Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour Dates

February 10th - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre February 11th - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom February 12th - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox February 14th - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore February 17th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern February 18th - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory February 19th - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park February 20th - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren February 22nd - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall February 23rd - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater February 25th - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium March 24th - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer March 25th - Boston, MA @ House of Blues March 27th -Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel March 29th - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall March 31st - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater April 2nd - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre April 3rd - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre April 4th - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman April 5th - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre