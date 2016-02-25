Ranking George Harrison's 10 Solo Albums

Despite the diversity of George Harrison's many pursuits during his 58 years on earth—racing, gardening, Indian religion and culture, film making and anything remotely associated with ukeleles, Mel Brooks movies or Monty Python skits—he'll go down in history as one fourth of the Beatles.

But, notwithstanding his contributions to the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed act in the history of popular music, Harrison had a successful—and long—solo career that proved he was more than just a silent and/or junior partner to John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The guitarist released 10 studio albums between 1970 and 2002, an experimental electronic album, a soundtrack album and two live albums (including The Concert for Bangladesh), plus some non-album singles, including the sadly overlooked "Cheer Down" (1989).

Today, on the 73rd anniversary of his birth, we're ranking his 10 "serious" studio albums. This means we're intentionally leaving out the two albums he made while the Beatles were still together, 1968's Wonderwall Music and 1969's Electronic Sound.

Wonderwall Music is a collection of instrumental movie-soundtrack-type pieces composed by Harrison, some of which (including the title track, "Wonderwall to Be Here") is pretty damn good. Electronic Sound isn't really music at all. It's just Harrison messing around with a synthesizer (the same synth he plays on Abbey Road). So yeah, we'll just ignore those for now...

Below, you'll find a quick "Happy Birthday" video we found over at GeorgeHarrison.com. Check out our album ranking in the photo gallery below!

Damian Fanelli is the online managing editor at Guitar World. Follow him on Twittah.