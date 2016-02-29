Dave Grohl Performs Emotional "Blackbird" Cover at Oscars

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At last night's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performed an emotional rendition of the Beatles' "Blackbird" as a tribute to film-industry veterans who died over the course of the past 12 months.

During the performance of the classic White Album track, which was written by Grohl's pal, Paul McCartney, a large screen showed stills and clips of the departed, including Christopher Lee, Robert Loggia, Wes Craven, David Bowie and Leonard Nimoy.

Grohl, who took the stage alone with an acoustic guitar, was backed by the broadcast's official orchestra. You can check it out below.