Dave Grohl Performs Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl" at July 4 Party — Video

Prior to Foo Fighters' 20th-anniversary show, which took place July 4 in Washington, D.C., Dave Grohl organized a Rally & Ride motorcycle event, which took place earlier that day at DC Brau Brewing.

The 9:30 a.m. party featured breakfast, coffee and a surprise show by Grohl, who fronted a group made up of former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen, Blind Melon guitarist Christopher Thorn, singer-songwriter Jonny Kaplan and Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

Grohl, whose broken leg was supported by folding chairs, and the band performed Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl" and the Rolling Stones' "Bitch." And he wore a Ross Halfin T-shirt the whole time.

