David Gilmour Performs Pink Floyd's "Remember a Day" in Tribute to Rick Wright — Video

September 15 marks the seven-year anniversary of the death of Richard Wright, keyboardist for Pink Floyd. In the video below, you can see his bandmate David Gilmour play Floyd’s “Remember a Day” in tribute to him.

The song is a track from A Saucerful of Secrets, the group’s 1968 album, and was written and originally sung by Wright.

This performance comes from the BBC’s Late Night with Jools Holland.

Gilmour performed the song a week after Wright died following a brief bout with cancer. Wright was 65 at the time of his death.